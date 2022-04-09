AAP sets eyes on civic body polls

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 8

Buoyed by its huge success in the recent Assembly elections, the AAP is now eyeing the local body polls due by year-end. Four of the largest municipal corporations — Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala — will go to polls in December.

A meeting to discuss the party strategy was held today between Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and party incharge of Punjab affairs Jarnail Singh. The duo reportedly discussed the party structure at the ward level and how to strengthen it, besides the “urban development plan” to be unleashed before the polls. The AAP has assigned the task to oversee the MC polls to Jarnail Singh, who was instrumental in the impressive performance of the party in the recently held Chandigarh MC polls.

Harchand Singh Barsat, who has also been assigned the task to oversee the strategy for the MC polls, said the party was in the final stages of drawing a blueprint to implement promised development agendas in urban areas. It may be mentioned that winning the local body elections is politically crucial for the party in power as it helps them reach out to the grassroot level. The AAP has won all eight Assembly seats that fall in area of Patiala MC, 13 of the 14 seats that fall in area of Ludhiana MC, nine of 11 in Amritsar MC and four of nine in Jalandhar MC.