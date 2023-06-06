AAP slams Bajwa for 'remark' against MLA

Chandigarh, June 5
AAP has condemned the “controversial” statement of Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Labh Singh Ugoke and termed it an insult to the entire Dalit community.
Addressing a press conference at the Chandigarh party headquarters on Monday, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, accompanied by four other ministers Harbhajan Singh ETO, Dr Baljit Kaur, Balkar Singh and Lal Chand Kataruchak and many MLAs, said Bajwa had insulted the Dalit community with his comments on Ugoke.
“Bajwa has expressed his narrow mindedness towards the poor and the Dalit,” said Cheema.
The Finance Minister said the Opposition was scared of a campaign launched by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to rid the state of corruption and mafia.
He asked Bajwa to apologise for his statement.
At the same time, he appealed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to take strict action against Bajwa for his ‘controversial’ statement.
