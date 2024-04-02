AAP slams BJP over Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, claims party linked to liquor scam witness

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 1

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched an attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that there is no liquor scam, and that the entire false script was written by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said that AAP’s National Supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is sent to jail for judicial custody today. Despite 11 days of remand, the ED is still repeating the statements they made after they arrested Vijay Nair. He said the BJP was exposed once again, as the ED failed to produce any evidence in court today.

Kang said that Kejriwal was arrested by the ED in a fabricated case, which was registered one-and-a-half years ago. There was mention of the South Lobby, and it was said that there was a liquor scam and commission was demanded from them. The truth of the so-called South Lobby, on the basis of which the BJP is continuously registering false cases against Kejriwal, is that Goa’s Sarath Chandra Reddy, son of a businessman of a South firm worth Rs 25,000 crore, was arrested by the ED in November 2022, in a money laundering case. He was made a witness against Kejriwal and 10 days after his arrest, the BJP took an election fund of Rs 55 crore from Reddy through electoral bonds and all of this is on record.

Kang further said that as per the direction of the Supreme Court, electoral bond data is made public. Reddy’s statement was taken about six times in April 2023, and he didn’t mention Kejriwal in any of them. Kang added that in May 2023, Reddy’s bail was rejected by the high court. “After about eight months, he gave a false statement against Kejriwal. The BJP took Rs 55 crore from Reddy, who was made a witness against Kejriwal in the alleged liquor scam and Rs 5 crore separately, and then he got bail.”

Kang said that the second person who was the main witness against Kejriwal was Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy. “In 2021, a money laundering case was registered against Magunta Reddy. His son Raghava Reddy was also made a witness against Kejriwal and a few days later his father got a Lok Sabha ticket by the NDA. This implies that both Sarath Reddy and Magunta Reddy have been rewarded by the Modi government for speaking against Kejriwal. The conversation among our leaders — Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Vijay Nair — are not a big deal. Nair used to work for the party, so he talked to our party leaders,” he said.

The AAP leader said that the BJP and Modi have only one aim, which is that Arvind Kejriwal should be kept out of the Lok Sabha elections and to topple our governments in Delhi and Punjab.

