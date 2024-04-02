 AAP slams BJP over Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, claims party linked to liquor scam witness : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • AAP slams BJP over Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, claims party linked to liquor scam witness

AAP slams BJP over Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, claims party linked to liquor scam witness

Says ED failed to produce evidence against Dehi CM in court

AAP slams BJP over Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, claims party linked to liquor scam witness


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 1

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched an attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that there is no liquor scam, and that the entire false script was written by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said that AAP’s National Supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is sent to jail for judicial custody today. Despite 11 days of remand, the ED is still repeating the statements they made after they arrested Vijay Nair. He said the BJP was exposed once again, as the ED failed to produce any evidence in court today.

Kang said that Kejriwal was arrested by the ED in a fabricated case, which was registered one-and-a-half years ago. There was mention of the South Lobby, and it was said that there was a liquor scam and commission was demanded from them. The truth of the so-called South Lobby, on the basis of which the BJP is continuously registering false cases against Kejriwal, is that Goa’s Sarath Chandra Reddy, son of a businessman of a South firm worth Rs 25,000 crore, was arrested by the ED in November 2022, in a money laundering case. He was made a witness against Kejriwal and 10 days after his arrest, the BJP took an election fund of Rs 55 crore from Reddy through electoral bonds and all of this is on record.

Kang further said that as per the direction of the Supreme Court, electoral bond data is made public. Reddy’s statement was taken about six times in April 2023, and he didn’t mention Kejriwal in any of them. Kang added that in May 2023, Reddy’s bail was rejected by the high court. “After about eight months, he gave a false statement against Kejriwal. The BJP took Rs 55 crore from Reddy, who was made a witness against Kejriwal in the alleged liquor scam and Rs 5 crore separately, and then he got bail.”

Kang said that the second person who was the main witness against Kejriwal was Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy. “In 2021, a money laundering case was registered against Magunta Reddy. His son Raghava Reddy was also made a witness against Kejriwal and a few days later his father got a Lok Sabha ticket by the NDA. This implies that both Sarath Reddy and Magunta Reddy have been rewarded by the Modi government for speaking against Kejriwal. The conversation among our leaders — Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Vijay Nair — are not a big deal. Nair used to work for the party, so he talked to our party leaders,” he said.

The AAP leader said that the BJP and Modi have only one aim, which is that Arvind Kejriwal should be kept out of the Lok Sabha elections and to topple our governments in Delhi and Punjab.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #BJP #Enforcement Directorate


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal sent to Tihar Jail; combative AAP says he will remain CM; wife Sunita poised for ‘significant role’

2
India

Arvind Kejriwal called AAP national treasurer confused, claims ED

3
Business

Explainer: Gold hits all-time high, reasons why yellow metal is shining bright

4
Punjab

Former AAP MP Dharamvira Gandhi joins Congress; likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Patiala

5
Haryana

Supreme Court refuses to stay High Court order directing judicial inquiry into Punjab farmer's death during protest

6
Himachal

10 Shimla building owners told to raze unauthorised floors

7
Punjab

Won't contest Lok Sabha election, says Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal

8
India

PMs of the day simply didn’t care: EAM Jaishankar on India giving up Katchatheevu claim

9
India

No coercive step against Congress over Rs 3,500 crore demand notices till Lok Sabha election, I-T Dept tells Supreme Court

10
Schools

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Atishi's 'explosive expose' at 10 am; says no money trail found connected to any AAP leader till date

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Atishi's 'explosive expose' at 10 am; says no money trail found connected to any AAP leader till date

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directo...

In case of flight delays, passengers can now exit through airport departure gates

In case of flight delays, passengers can now exit through airport departure gates

Aviation security watchdog BCAS has issued new guidelines

Won’t act against Congress in Rs 3,500 crore recovery case till poll: Income Tax Department to Supreme Court

Won’t act against Congress in Rs 3,500 crore recovery case till poll: Income Tax Department to Supreme Court

Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wake up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm

Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wake up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm

Kejriwal sought permission for books like Bhagavad Gita, Ram...

North Korea has fired intermediate range missile into its eastern waters, says South Korea

North Korea has fired intermediate range missile into its eastern waters, says South Korea

There are concerns that North Korea could further dial up pr...


Cities

View All

Man shot dead in Bandala over property dispute, four booked

Man shot dead in Bandala over property dispute, four booked

ICP Attari records highest ever import in 2023-24 FY

INDIA VOTES 2024: In Taranjit, BJP fields Jat Sikh who can’t be labelled ‘outsider’ in Amritsar

Police conduct flag march ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Administration sets up control room in Khemkaran

Bathinda village bans entry of saffron party’s leaders

Bathinda village bans entry of BJP leaders

EVs fail to spark buyers’ interest, 8.8% registrations in five months

EVs fail to spark buyers’ interest in Chandigarh, 8.8% registrations in five months

March GST collection in Chandigarh increases by 18% to Rs 238 cr

Chandigarh: 3 foreigners arrested with 204.86 gm drug

INDIA VOTES 2024: To take on rivals, Chandigarh BJP sets up hi-tech war room

Mohali residents asked to deposit licensed weapons

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Atishi's 'explosive expose' at 10 am; says no money trail found connected to any AAP leader till date

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Atishi's 'explosive expose' at 10 am; says no money trail found connected to any AAP leader till date

Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wake up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm

No bar but practically impossible for Arvind Kejriwal to continue as CM from jail: Legal experts

Arvind Kejriwal sent to Tihar Jail; combative AAP says he will remain CM; wife Sunita poised for ‘significant role’

Supreme Court seeks reply of Delhi finance secretary on plea of AAP government alleging non-release of DJB funds

INDIA VOTES 2024: Civic issues in Jalandhar take a back seat amid poll din

INDIA VOTES 2024: Civic issues in Jalandhar take a back seat amid poll din

Police duty-bound to ensure free, fair elections, says top cop

After Sushil Rinku & Kamaljit Singh Bhatia, more AAP councillors likely to follow suit

Complaint lodged against Congress leader

Act tough to stop flow of illegal liquor: DC

A first: NHAI nod to build cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

A first: NHAI nod to build cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

Acting High Court Chief Justice goes beyond crime, punishment

Lok Sabha Poll: Security forces take out flag march in Ludhiana

DC inspects proposed strong rooms, counting centres

PSEB Class V Exams: Girls outperform boys again

AAP ex-MP joins Congress, may get Patiala ticket

AAP ex-MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi joins Congress, may get Patiala ticket

VB arrests two for graft

284 students receive degrees

Police conduct flag march at Fatehgarh Sahib

Man hit by train at Sirhind, dies