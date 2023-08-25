 AAP slams Punjab governor over President’s rule warning, says should be done in Manipur, Gujarat instead : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • AAP slams Punjab governor over President’s rule warning, says should be done in Manipur, Gujarat instead

AAP slams Punjab governor over President’s rule warning, says should be done in Manipur, Gujarat instead

AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Kang accuses BJP of trying to interfere in the functioning of govts in non-BJP-ruled states

AAP slams Punjab governor over President’s rule warning, says should be done in Manipur, Gujarat instead

Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang. File Photo



PTI

Chandigarh, August 25

The ruling AAP in Punjab on Friday slammed Governor Banwarilal Purohit over his “threat” to impose President's rule in the state, and said this should be done in Manipur and Haryana instead.

Upset over Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann not answering his letters, Purohit warned that he could launch criminal proceedings and send a report to the President on the “failure of constitutional mechanism” in the state.

Purohit advised Mann to act before he takes this “final decision” under Article 356 of the Constitution and Section 124 of the Indian Penal Code.

Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang asserted that the Mann government was working within the constitutional framework and accused the BJP of trying to interfere in the functioning of governments in non-BJP-ruled states.

"The governor should maintain decorum and not give the threat of Article 356. If they want to impose President's rule then it should be done in Manipur and Haryana,” said Kang here.

Both Manipur and Haryana have BJP-led governments and were in the news recently over ethnic and communal clashes.

A state is brought under direct rule of the Centre with the invocation of Article 356, usually after a report is sent by the Governor. The IPC section relates to assaulting or wrongfully restraining the President or a governor from exercising their lawful powers.

"Before I am going to take a final decision regarding sending a report to the President of India under Article 356 about the failure of the constitutional mechanism and take a decision about initiating criminal proceedings under section 124 of the IPC, I ask you to send me the requisite information sought for under my letters referred to above, as also in the matter of the steps taken by you concerning the problem of drugs in the State, failing which I would have no choice but to take action according to law and the Constitution," the governor wrote.

The Shiromani Akali Dal accused AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal of deliberately creating a constitutional crisis in Punjab by directing Mann to adopt a "confrontationist" attitude with the governor so that the party could play the victim card in case Presidential rule was proclaimed in the state.

In a statement here, senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said, “After AAP's failure to project itself as a victim on the issue of the Delhi Services Act, Kejriwal is now misguiding the Punjab chief minister with the ulterior motive of taking political advantage nationally in case the government is dismissed.” “By doing so AAP is betraying the mandate of Punjabis who will never trust the party again in case it runs away from its responsibilities in such a manner," said Cheema.

Asserting that there was a “total collapse” of governance in the state, the SAD leader said, “The governor has pointed out the government's failure to submit an action taken report on the sale of drugs from 66 liquor vends in Ludhiana as detected by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)." "Besides this, the governor has also referred to several reports from various agencies regarding the rampant availability and abuse of drugs in Punjab. The chief minister's silence on this issue indicates the AAP government is hand in glove with drug traffickers and is providing a protective shield to them,” he said.  

#Banwarilal Purohit #Bhagwant Mann #BJP #Gujarat #Manipur

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Following heavy rain, road approaching Maranwala bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi washed away

2
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

3
Nation

ISRO shares first video of Chandrayaan-3 Rover moving on moon

4
Chandigarh

11 challaned in Chandigarh after viral video

5
Nation

Chandrayaan-3: India's frugal moon mission stuns world

6
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

7
World

BRICS decides to admit 6 countries as new members of grouping; focuses on voices of Global South

8
Ludhiana

Ludhiana girl shot dead by boyfriend in US; family waits for her body

9
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

10
Chandigarh

Homemaker’s contribution no less than that of skilled worker: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Don't Miss

View All
Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Singapore National University appoints British Professor Jasjit Singh to raise appreciation of Sikh way of life internationally
Diaspora

Singapore National University appoints British professor Jasjit Singh to internationally raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

Punjab on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

Top News

Manipur Ethnic Violence: SC transfers 27 cases probed by CBI to Assam

Manipur ethnic violence: Supreme Court transfers 27 cases probed by CBI to Assam

Victims and witnesses in these cases will be at liberty to g...

Governor Banwarilal Purohit warns CM Bhagwant Mann, asks him to respond to his letters, seeks action taken on drugs

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit warns CM Bhagwant Mann, asks him to respond to his letters; seeks action taken on drugs

Hits out at the CM for the ‘breaking down of law and order s...

AAP slams Punjab governor over President’s rule warning, says should be done in Manipur, Gujarat instead

AAP slams Punjab governor over President’s rule warning, says should be done in Manipur, Gujarat instead

AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Kang accuses BJP of trying ...

Chandrayaan-3 Rover traverses 8 metres on lunar surface, its payloads turned on

Chandrayaan-3 Rover traverses 8 metres on lunar surface, its payloads turned on

All payloads on the propulsion module, lander module, and ro...

Australia closes dual-study visa loophole for foreign students which allowed students to enrol for cheaper vocational courses

Australia closes dual-study visa loophole for foreign students which allowed students to enrol for cheaper vocational courses

To also increase the amount of savings international student...


Cities

View All

Flooded border villages pose challenge to BSF

Flooded border villages pose challenge to BSF

Dengue count reaches 205, Chikungunya 150 in Amritsar district

Monsoon fury: Little relief, Tarn Taran in deep waters

Monsoon fury: Double whammy for Punjab's paddy farmers

Commuters get respite from toll tax as farmers protest

Threat letters to Sikhs in Pak condemned

Jathedar condemns threat letters to Sikhs in Pakistan

Following heavy rain, road approaching Maranwala bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi washed away

Following heavy rain, road approaching Maranwala bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi washed away

Outside vehicles: Chandigarh MC likely to roll back double parking fee

Drug racket run from Nabha jail busted

Former Punjab Dy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa’s son accused of assaulting university student

11 challaned in Chandigarh after viral video

Satyendar Jain's interim bail extended till September 1 by SC in money-laundering case

Satyendar Jain's interim bail extended till September 1 by SC in money-laundering case

PM degree row: SC refuses to entertain Kejriwal’s plea against High Court order in defamation case filed by Gujarat University

250 school buses in Gurugram found ‘unsafe’, served notice

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain PIL against first level checking of EVMs

Cyber fraudsters dupe Faridabad resident of Rs 39 lakh, arrested

Man seeks justice for sons

Suicide by brothers in Jalandhar: Man seeks justice for sons

Tortured in Oman since April, Kapurthala woman rescued

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Jalandhar West AAP MLA appears in court

Monsoon fury: Houses develop cracks in Mukerian, pose threat to villagers' lives

Ludhiana girl shot dead by friend in US; family waits for her body

Ludhiana girl shot dead by boyfriend in US; family waits for her body

Floods hit paddy on 6K hectares, plants on 4,725 hectares recover

8 held two bank employees captive, extorted money

ward watch: Residents struggle amid poor civic amenities in Sherpur, nearby areas

Row erupts over conversion of city buses as ‘mobile café, clinic’

Patiala: Punjabi University students allege wrong marking of answer sheets, hold protest

Patiala: Punjabi University students allege wrong marking of answer sheets, hold protest

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Patiala: 35K MT of freshly collected waste piles up at new dump

Patiala MC gets Rs 18.84 cr for road works

Patiala: Students made aware of job opportunities in IT