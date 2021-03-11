AAP spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang asks Capt Amarinder Singh to submit list of corrupt ministers in his cabinet in last govt to police

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 26

AAP spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang on Thursday advised former CM Capt Amarinder Singh to submit a list of all corrupt ministers in his cabinet in the last government to the police.

He said the party leadership would decide on the future of Vijay Singla in the party.

The former health minister was arrested two days back on corruption charges and was sacked from the Mann government.

On the issue of charges that the party pulled a political stunt in sacking Singla, Kang advised former deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to focus on his own colleagues who were involved in various acts of omission and commission.

Kang said their party is against ‘bhai bhateejavad’, while reacting to allegations of relatives of ministers trying to interfere in the functioning of the government.