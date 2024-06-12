AAP strangulates dissent within party: Punjab LoP Partap Singh Bajwa on MLA Ajay Gupta’s U-turn

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 11

Following the U-turn of the Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Amritsar Central, Ajay Gupta from his statement, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday rebuked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for strangulating the voices of dissent within his own party.

Bajwa said that MLA Gupta on Saturday questioned the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab Government for their failure to curb the drug menace and prevalent corruption. Later, Gupta retracted from his statement.

“Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Amritsar North Kunwar Vijay Pratap has already condemned his own government on various platforms, including media, public speeches, and Assembly sessions. He also accused a senior Aam Aadmi Party leader of developing cordial relations with those police officers, who allegedly let drug peddling happen. The Aam Aadmi Party government still has not taken the accusation seriously and got the matter probed,” Bajwa added.

Bajwa said that the Lok Sabha election results established that the Aam Aadmi Party’s end has begun now. The government does not seem to last for a full five-year term. The people of Punjab have already got tired of the “fraud party,” he alleged.

The Congress leader said that the Aam Aadmi Party government disappointed the people within the span of just two years and will never be able to gain the trust of Punjabis again.

