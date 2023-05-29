AAP targeting rival leaders: Charanjit Singh Channi

Tribune News Service

Morinda, May 28

Facing the allegations of demanding bribe from a national player, former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said the AAP government in Punjab was targeting all those who had any potential to oppose them, including the media.

The AAP had been targeting workers of the rival political parties and even mediapersons, he alleged referring the name of Barjinder Singh Hamdard, Managing Editor, Ajit Group, who was summoned by the Vigilance Bureau on May 29 and was likely to be quizzed regarding the funds used for the Jang-e-Azadi Memorial project.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had recently claimed at a public event in Dirba, Sangrur, that during his visit to Dharamshala, a player met him and told him that he had approached former Punjab CM Channi for a job under the sports quota. “The cricketer was asked to meet Channi’s nephew, who demanded Rs 2-crore bribe from the sportsperson,” he had said.

Channi, who has already denied the allegations, said people who opposed the AAP during the Assembly elections were being harassed. He said: “Ajit Group MD Hamdard is a man of integrity. So, he was given an important responsibility in the managing committee of the memorial.”