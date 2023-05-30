AAP to hold gathering of its Punjab ministers, MLAs and MPs in Chandigarh tomorrow to explain its ordinance outreach

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, May 30

The Aam Aadmi Party is set to hold a massive show of strength and unity of party leaders here on Wednesday.

With party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arriving here on Wednesday evening, a huge gathering of all ministers and MLAs of the party in Punjab, besides all its Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs, is slated to be held here on Wednesday night.

The dinner is being hosted by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at his official residence.

Sources in the party told The Tribune that all invitees for the dinner have been asked to join in with their families. The idea behind hosting the dinner is not just to keep the party leaders in good humour, but also apprise them of the ordinance brought in by BJP to keep control over officers in Delhi. The Punjab-based leaders are also to be apprised of the “ordinance outreach” of the party, besides celebrating the success of the party in the Jalandhar by-election.

It is learnt that the Delhi CM will spend the night here before he leaves with the Punjab CM on Thursday for Tamil Nadu and Odisha to gain support of the DMK and BJD against the ordinance.