AAP to hold gathering of its Punjab ministers, MLAs and MPs in Chandigarh tomorrow to explain its ordinance outreach

Ruchika M Khanna
Chandigarh, May 30
The Aam Aadmi Party is set to hold a massive show of strength and unity of party leaders here on Wednesday.
With party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arriving here on Wednesday evening, a huge gathering of all ministers and MLAs of the party in Punjab, besides all its Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs, is slated to be held here on Wednesday night.
The dinner is being hosted by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at his official residence.
Sources in the party told The Tribune that all invitees for the dinner have been asked to join in with their families. The idea behind hosting the dinner is not just to keep the party leaders in good humour, but also apprise them of the ordinance brought in by BJP to keep control over officers in Delhi. The Punjab-based leaders are also to be apprised of the “ordinance outreach” of the party, besides celebrating the success of the party in the Jalandhar by-election.
It is learnt that the Delhi CM will spend the night here before he leaves with the Punjab CM on Thursday for Tamil Nadu and Odisha to gain support of the DMK and BJD against the ordinance.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
10 Vaishno Devi pilgrims die, 57 injured as bus falls from bridge in Jammu; most were from Bihar
Locals, CRPF and police personnel rush to the spot and launc...
Delhi teen's killer boyfriend 'changed two buses to Bulandshahr, switched off mobile phone'
The accused was in a relationship with the minor, but they h...
High Court denies bail to Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam
Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma denies the relief to the AAP lea...