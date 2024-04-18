AAP to launch Lok Sabha campaign in Punjab today

Ruchika M Khanna
Chandigarh, April 17
Having taken the lead in announcing its candidates for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party is set to be the first one to launch its election campaign from tomorrow.
MLAs meet Sunita Kejriwal
- AAP MLAs from the Ludhiana parliamentary constituency went to meet Sunita Kejriwal in Delhi on Wednesday
- The meeting comes close on the heels of a meeting of AAP’s Rajya Sabha members with the wife of AAP supremo, who is under arrest
All party candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, all MLAs and constituency incharges will be present at the meeting to be held at Mohali on Thursday. The meeting has been convened to launch the political blitzkrieg, with the party leaders being told to get ready for the ensuing political battle.
While Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will also start campaigning in all 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in the coming week, party sources say Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, will also campaign in the urban segments of the state.
All party leaders have been told to come with their supporters to put up a show of strength at the event on Thursday. The event will be chaired by Punjab AAP president and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
Sources say with at least three political turncoats being fielded by the party (Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Pawan Kumar Tinu and Gurpreet Singh GP) and one political greenhorn (Karamjit Singh Anmol), party leaders and supporters will be asked to go all out and ensure victory
for them.
Sources in the party told The Tribune that wary of the impact of the Ram Mandir issue on the voters’ choice, the party launched election website in the name of Lord Ram in Delhi today. It would be launched in Punjab on Thursday.
The achievements of the AAP government in public education and healthcare, its anti-corruption stance, doorstep delivery of ration and zero power bills for domestic consumers will be highlighted.
The party leaders are expected to target the BJP for allegedly misusing government agencies for targeting Opposition leaders like Arvind Kejriwal. The attack will also be sharp against the Shiromani Akali Dal, centred on the issue of illegal drug trade. This is being done to give a clear political line to the party candidates, MLAs and other leaders for their campaign in their respective constituencies.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab-origin man awaiting deportation because of his illegal entry to US dies in hospital
On June 29, 2023, he was arrested by US Customs and Border P...
US reacts to Elon Musk's 'backing permanent seat for India’ remark
Elon Musk had called India not having a permanent seat in th...
Campaigning wraps up for Phase-I, top leaders go all out on the hustings
Roadshows, rallies held across 21 states | 8 Union ministers...
Iranian missiles, drones fired at Israel bore Chinese stamp
Its defence firms supplied key components to Tehran