AAP to launch Lok Sabha campaign in Punjab today

Chandigarh, April 17

Having taken the lead in announcing its candidates for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party is set to be the first one to launch its election campaign from tomorrow.

All party candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, all MLAs and constituency incharges will be present at the meeting to be held at Mohali on Thursday. The meeting has been convened to launch the political blitzkrieg, with the party leaders being told to get ready for the ensuing political battle.

While Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will also start campaigning in all 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in the coming week, party sources say Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, will also campaign in the urban segments of the state.

All party leaders have been told to come with their supporters to put up a show of strength at the event on Thursday. The event will be chaired by Punjab AAP president and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Sources say with at least three political turncoats being fielded by the party (Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Pawan Kumar Tinu and Gurpreet Singh GP) and one political greenhorn (Karamjit Singh Anmol), party leaders and supporters will be asked to go all out and ensure victory

for them.

Sources in the party told The Tribune that wary of the impact of the Ram Mandir issue on the voters’ choice, the party launched election website in the name of Lord Ram in Delhi today. It would be launched in Punjab on Thursday.

The achievements of the AAP government in public education and healthcare, its anti-corruption stance, doorstep delivery of ration and zero power bills for domestic consumers will be highlighted.

The party leaders are expected to target the BJP for allegedly misusing government agencies for targeting Opposition leaders like Arvind Kejriwal. The attack will also be sharp against the Shiromani Akali Dal, centred on the issue of illegal drug trade. This is being done to give a clear political line to the party candidates, MLAs and other leaders for their campaign in their respective constituencies.

