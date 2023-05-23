 AAP to seek support of Opposition parties against Centre’s ‘dictatorial’ ordinance: Bhagwant Mann : The Tribune India

AAP to seek support of Opposition parties against Centre’s ‘dictatorial’ ordinance: Bhagwant Mann

Said Aam Aadmi Party will travel throughout the country to seek support from political parties on the matter

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. File Photo



PTI

Chandigarh, May 23

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the AAP will seek the support of political parties against the Centre's Ordinance on control of services in Delhi in a bid to stall it in the Rajya Sabha.

The AAP is locked in a bitter tussle with the BJP-led Centre since the Union government promulgated an Ordinance on Friday to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority which will handle the transfer of IAS and DANICS cadre officers and also matters of disciplinary proceedings against them.

The Ordinance essentially overturned a Supreme Court order last week which gave control of services, excluding those related to police, public order and land, to the elected government in Delhi.

Speaking to reporters after flagging off 98 emergency response vehicles for Punjab Police here, Mann hit out at the Union government for bringing a 'tanashahi' (dictatorial) Ordinance and accused it of allegedly interfering in the rights of states.

He said the Aam Aadmi Party will travel throughout the country to seek support from political parties on the matter.

"Today, we are going to (West) Bengal and tomorrow we will visit Maharashtra," Mann said, adding they are seeking support from the parties to stall the ordinance in the upper house of parliament.

The AAP on Monday sought the support of all non-BJP parties in defeating in the Rajya Sabha the bill to replace the Centre's Ordinance on Delhi's Services matter, saying this is a "time for agni pariksha" for Opposition parties, and they should come together if they want to save the country's democracy and Constitution.

On May 2, Mann hit out at the BJP over the issue of the Centre's ordinance alleging “the entire BJP could have been hanged if there was a provision for punishment in the constitution for murderers of democracy”.  

