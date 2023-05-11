AAP tried to influence voters: Cheema

Jalandhar, May 10
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) openly flouted the Election Commission (EC) norms to influence the voters in its favour.
Former minister Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said AAP MLAs from other segments were seem roaming in Jalandhar. He said even AAP party workers from outside Jalandhar were seen manning polling booths in the villages and towns to influence and pressurise the electorate.
Cheema said the police remained a mute spectator and the Returning Officer failed to act on the complaints filed by SAD.
