AAP trying to snatch cable business: SAD

Patiala, November 18
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal today warned police of registering false cases against their leaders and workers at the behest of AAP MLAs.
He said “Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his ministers believe in propaganda. A year ago, the AAP government decided to open 16 medical colleges. Now, they are laying foundation stone of just one college. At this rate, they can’t establish a medical college in the next three years.”
Sukhbir also questioned the manner in which AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal was coming to Punjab to inaugurate projects in villages.
He said AAP legislators were busy snatching cable and sand mining business. He condemned the manner in which a false case had been registered against Amit Singh Rathi, Patiala urban chief, SAD.
“Rathi and his men were attacked by unscrupulous elements owing allegiance to AAP, but instead of taking action against them, the Patiala police registered a case against SAD leaders,” he added.
“We are hearing about murders, extortions and kidnappings on a daily basis. Now, even the police personnel are being murdered,” said SAD chief.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid setback, vertical drilling planned in race against time to rescue 41 workers
Army joins in laying 320m track for installation of machine ...
Haryana Education Department team finds charges against principal ‘true’
Statements of students, parents, teachers match up
ASP-led 6-member SIT to probe sexual harassment allegations
Investigation to be completed in 10 days, ADGP wants victims...