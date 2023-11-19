AAP trying to snatch cable business: SAD

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 18

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal today warned police of registering false cases against their leaders and workers at the behest of AAP MLAs.

He said “Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his ministers believe in propaganda. A year ago, the AAP government decided to open 16 medical colleges. Now, they are laying foundation stone of just one college. At this rate, they can’t establish a medical college in the next three years.”

Sukhbir also questioned the manner in which AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal was coming to Punjab to inaugurate projects in villages.

He said AAP legislators were busy snatching cable and sand mining business. He condemned the manner in which a false case had been registered against Amit Singh Rathi, Patiala urban chief, SAD.

“Rathi and his men were attacked by unscrupulous elements owing allegiance to AAP, but instead of taking action against them, the Patiala police registered a case against SAD leaders,” he added.

“We are hearing about murders, extortions and kidnappings on a daily basis. Now, even the police personnel are being murdered,” said SAD chief.

#Bhagwant Mann #Shiromani Akali Dal #Sukhbir Badal