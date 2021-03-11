Ropar: AAP volunteer held for attacking transporter

Ropar, May 18
Aam Aadmi Party volunteer Rajinder Singh Ghanaula was today arrested for allegedly attacking a transporter. Complainant Atul Vohra said Rajinder and his accomplices attacked him on Tuesday. Vohra said he has a dump of cool wall blocks that he transports to various locations across the country. Ghanaula and his accomplices had been pressuring him to hire their trucks for transporting the blocks.
Atul said a few days ago, Ghanaula and his men reached the dump site and forcibly took away a truck. They demanded Rs 10,000 to release the vehicle. Yesterday, I was attacked by around 50 persons, Atul alleged and claimed that Rs 1.45 lakh, a gold chain and an Apple watch had been missing since the attack.
Ropar SSP Sandeep Kumar Garg said Ghanaula had been arrested while some others were still at large.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Flood condition worsens in Assam, landlsides in Arunachal; 9 dead
1,413 villages are under water and Nagaon is the worst hit d...
US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada
Monkeypox typically begins with a flu-like illness and swell...
Biden to travel to Japan for Quad Summit, have bilateral meetings with Modi
Formed with Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, ...
S&P Global Ratings lowers India's growth forecast to 7.3 per cent, RBI mulls rate hike
World Bank and IMF still have higher growth projections of 8...
Fresh heatwave spell to hit region today
Maximum temperature likely to rise by 2-3°C in Northwest Ind...