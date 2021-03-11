Ropar: AAP volunteer held for attacking transporter

Tribune News Service

Ropar, May 18

Aam Aadmi Party volunteer Rajinder Singh Ghanaula was today arrested for allegedly attacking a transporter. Complainant Atul Vohra said Rajinder and his accomplices attacked him on Tuesday. Vohra said he has a dump of cool wall blocks that he transports to various locations across the country. Ghanaula and his accomplices had been pressuring him to hire their trucks for transporting the blocks.

Atul said a few days ago, Ghanaula and his men reached the dump site and forcibly took away a truck. They demanded Rs 10,000 to release the vehicle. Yesterday, I was attacked by around 50 persons, Atul alleged and claimed that Rs 1.45 lakh, a gold chain and an Apple watch had been missing since the attack.

Ropar SSP Sandeep Kumar Garg said Ghanaula had been arrested while some others were still at large.