AAP worker among 3 booked for clash over lifting carcasses

Our Correspondent

Abohar, June 16

Three persons, identified as Mukha, his sons Akash and Arun, have been booked by Abohar city police under Sections 323, 324, 427 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with a clash over lifting carcasses illegally on Thursday evening.

Mukha was identified as an Aam Aadmi Party worker by a senior leader of the ruling party.

Three persons of rival factions were injured in a clash with sharp weapons in a dispute over lifting and dumping dead animals in the graveyard near Indira Nagri. The injured were admitted to the Civil Hospital here for treatment.

In their statements, the victims claimed that they had been paying money to two local leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party to help run the business illegally. Both the leaders refuted the allegations.

One of the Aam Aadmi Party leaders, a former legislator, said that the demand to auction contracts to lift and dispose of dead animals was raised several times in the past 25 years but the successive officials ignored the same. He admitted that the accused Mukha was an Aam Aadmi Party worker.

