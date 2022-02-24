AAP writes to Punjab EC, seeks 3-tier security system of EVMs

Chandigarh, February 23
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Punjab, demanding that EVMs should be monitored under a three-layered security system to remove the possibility of tampering.
AAP Punjab affairs co-incharge Raghav Chadha, in his letter to the EC, stated various candidates of the AAP had expressed concern over the lack of adequate security arrangements in the buildings where EVMs are kept. The reports are coming that buildings don’t have proper lighting and security.
The party has also demanded adequate number of CCTV cameras inside and outside the strong rooms. The movement of people inside the strong rooms should be recorded on CCTV and online link of live feed should be provided to all the candidates to clear their doubts.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...
‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin
Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...
India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis
The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...
Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest
Malik (62) was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned ...
Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha
Shares a video of Yadav purportedly not receiving the bust o...