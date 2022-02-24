AAP writes to Punjab EC, seeks 3-tier security system of EVMs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 23

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Punjab, demanding that EVMs should be monitored under a three-layered security system to remove the possibility of tampering.

AAP Punjab affairs co-incharge Raghav Chadha, in his letter to the EC, stated various candidates of the AAP had expressed concern over the lack of adequate security arrangements in the buildings where EVMs are kept. The reports are coming that buildings don’t have proper lighting and security.

The party has also demanded adequate number of CCTV cameras inside and outside the strong rooms. The movement of people inside the strong rooms should be recorded on CCTV and online link of live feed should be provided to all the candidates to clear their doubts.