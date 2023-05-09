AAP’s bid to breach Cong citadel

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, May 8

In a bid to re-enter the Lok Sabha, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab launched an aggressive campaign to make inroads into the Congress citadel that has stayed with the latter since 1999.

Both AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann held several rallies and roadshows in the constituency that comprises nine Assembly segments. Having lost the Sangrur Lok Sabha byelection last year, a victory this time is a must for AAP, especially since Finance Minister Harpal Cheema has said the outcome will be a referendum on AAP’s one-year governance.

In a well-planned poll strategy, the BJP had six Union Ministers, MPs and leaders from neighbouring states campaigning in the constituency. It may have succeeded in making inroads into some segments, including Adampur and Nakodar.

SAD-BSP may get sympathy votes owing to the demise of SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal.