AAP's Delhi leaders 'controlling' Punjab Govt: Sunil Jakhar

Abohar, January 13
Former MP and BJP leader Sunil Jakhar today claimed the Delhi-based Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) high command has complete grip over the Punjab Government headed by Bhagwant Mann.
Jakhar, who was at his Subhash Nagar residence after many years to participate in Lohri and Makar Sankranti, said this fate of the AAP government was not surprising because almost all other political parties were expressing such apprehensions at the time of formation of the government. “Now, the situation is that Mann failed to build his trust in the people...This situation is not considered a good sign for democracy.
He said that the claim of fulfilling popular election promises has been limited to propaganda only. “Sensible and conscious people of Punjab understand the reality which is clearly visible like a mirror,” he said.
#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #abohar #bhagwant mann #BJP #sunil jakhar
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur
Chaudhary Santokh Singh collapses during the rush in the yat...
Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died
He feels uneasiness and collapses; Chaudhary Santokh also as...
National Disaster Management Authority bars govt institutions from sharing data on Joshimath land subsidence with media
Says multiple interpretations are creating confusion
Intense cold grips Punjab; state enveloped by dense fog
Bathinda is the coldest place in Punjab