AAP's Delhi leaders 'controlling' Punjab Govt: Sunil Jakhar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, January 13

Former MP and BJP leader Sunil Jakhar today claimed the Delhi-based Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) high command has complete grip over the Punjab Government headed by Bhagwant Mann.

Jakhar, who was at his Subhash Nagar residence after many years to participate in Lohri and Makar Sankranti, said this fate of the AAP government was not surprising because almost all other political parties were expressing such apprehensions at the time of formation of the government. “Now, the situation is that Mann failed to build his trust in the people...This situation is not considered a good sign for democracy.

He said that the claim of fulfilling popular election promises has been limited to propaganda only. “Sensible and conscious people of Punjab understand the reality which is clearly visible like a mirror,” he said.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #abohar #bhagwant mann #BJP #sunil jakhar