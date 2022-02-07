AAP's Delhi model sham: BJP Moga nominee Dr Harjot Kamal

Tribune News Service

Moga, February 6

Moga BJP candidate Dr Harjot Kamal today lashed out at AAP for seeking votes on the basis of Delhi model which he termed as “sham”.

He told this to the media after a prominent leader of the AAP business cell district president Kewal Singh Brar joined the BJP. “The health and education system of Punjab was much better than that of Delhi. Also, air pollution was the highest in Delhi as compared to other cities. There was a scarcity of potable water and the garbage management system was also an utter failure,” he said.

Dr Harjot said he met BJP president JP Nadda recently. The BJP government at the Centre would soon declare Moga a ‘Smart city’ and sanction grants for its development, he added. “I have also demanded a PGI-like medical institution and an industrial hub of agro-based industries,” the MLA added. —

