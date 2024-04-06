AAP’s doorstep delivery of grain under Centre’s lens

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, April 5

The much-hyped doorstep delivery of ration, launched by the Aam Aadmi Party government in February, is now under the scanner of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Since free foodgrain for distribution are provided by the Centre and the state government is only responsible for its distribution, the Centre has been examining the doorstep delivery of ration

A Central team visited Ludhiana last week and made inquiries regarding the scheme by visiting a ration depot. The team’s visit to the state was not revealed to state government officials here.

It was only when the inquiries were being made at a ration depot and from beneficiaries that local officials in Ludhiana informed the top officers of Markfed.

Official sources have told The Tribune that the team made inquiries about the running of the doorstep delivery of ration and also enquired if all beneficiaries had Aadhaar cards and these are integrated with their ration cards.

Top officials in the state government, Punjab State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation and Food Department have confirmed to The Tribune regarding the surprise inspection by the team. “We got to know of the inspection only when it was underway,” said one of the officials.

Another official said a meeting to check the preparations for the wheat procurement season were under way, when they received a message regarding the visit by the Central team.

This visit has created ripples in the government, which is already rattled by the action of the Directorate of Enforcement against its officers in the guava orchard compensation scam. Since free foodgrain for distribution are provided by the Centre and the state government is only responsible for its distribution, the Centre has been examining the doorstep delivery of ration.

The Centre had earlier raised objections regarding the use of the Chief Minister’s picture on the grain bags. The government then started adding another carry-on bag with CM Bhagwant Mann’s picture, wherein the foodgrain bag was packed.

Official sources say that there are allegations that though the state government had given a tender for the doorstep delivery of ration to just 36 lakh beneficiaries (later increased to 40 lakh), the state government tried to implement this for the entire 1.45 crore beneficiaries under National Food Security Act. Also, allegations have been made regarding the terms of contract being tailor-made in the tenders for the doorstep delivery to two Delhi firms, which are owned by an individual.

Reacting to this, a top state government official said directors on the board of the two companies were different. “Also, the contract for the distribution in two zones has been given to Kendriya Bhandar — which is a Central government agency. We are distributing ration on the doorstep to only those beneficiaries who are attached with 800 model fair price shops opened by Markfed,” he said.

