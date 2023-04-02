AAP’s ‘failure’ will help BJP in Jalandhar bypoll: Shekhawat

Chandigarh, April 1
Punjab is a peaceful state, but unfortunately forces from across the border in Pakistan have always tried to play mischief to harm the state, said Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister for Water Resources, while addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here today.
On the byelection in Jalandhar, Shekhawat said people were keen to vote for the BJP as AAP had “miserably failed” in keeping its poll promises and other parties had lost political space due to their “past actions”. The BJP would emerge victorious, he said.
Shekhawat said the state had witnessed a phenomenal increase in crime in the past one year. Gangsters had created an atmosphere of fear and murders had become common, but Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann was a “mute spectator”.
On the recent Gujarat judgment of imposing a fine on Arvind Kejriwal, the Union Minister said it was for all to see that the AAP supremo was a habitual liar and had little respect for dignity in politics.
State BJP president Ashwani Sharma said the fragile peace of the state could not allowed to be disturbed at any cost and the party would play a responsible role in this regard.
On the BJP candidate for the Jalandhar bypoll, they said the parliamentary board of the party would soon take a decision and a suitable person would be given the ticket. Retired police officer Rajinder Singh today joined the BJP.
