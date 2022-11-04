AAP's hypocrisy on farm fires not surprising: Sunil Jakhar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 3

Targeting the AAP leadership for “hypocrisy” over the issue of stubble-burning, former MP and BJP leader Sunil Jakhar has said the double speak would hardly surprise anyone.

“The AAP regime in Punjab has failed miserably in evolving a strategy to deal with the issue which affects public health,” Jakhar said.

In a statement issued here today, Jakhar pointed out that until last year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was blaming the then Punjab Government and farmers for burning stubble to shift the blame. “This year, when they have formed a government in Punjab, their stand has very conveniently changed,” he added.

