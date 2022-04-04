AAP’s Lehra MLA gets death threat, security increased

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, April 4

Aam Aadmi Party’s Lehra MLA Barinder Kumar Goyal on Monday claimed that he received a death threat over phone on Sunday night, wherein the caller threatened to kill him within two days.

Lehra police have started investigations.

Police have beefed up Goyal’s security and deputed special patrolling teams in the area near his residence.

“Last night when I was at a ‘Jagran’, my PA received a call. The caller repeatedly said he would kill me within two days. Apart from threatening to kill me, he also abused my PA,” MLA Goyal said.

After getting the threat call, Goyal’s said his PA alerted police officers who put the mobile number surveillance.

“I want to meet the caller and want to know that who are people behind him. If a person is threatening the MLA of a ruling party there seems to be a bigger conspiracy behind it. Cops are conducting investigations,” Goyal added.

Goyal, a giant killer, has defeated five times Lehra MLA and former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, five times MLA and former Punjab Finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa and former SGPC chief Gobind Singh Longowal.

“We have registered a case against unidentified caller and investigations are on. We have beefed up security and our teams are conducting raids to arrest the accused,” Lehra DSP Manoj Gorsi said.