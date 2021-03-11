AAP’s Sanjeev Arora, Ashok Mittal and Raghav Chadha take oath as Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab

New Delhi, May 2
The Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjeev Arora, Ashok Mittal and Raghav Chadha took oath on Monday as Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab.
Industrialist cum philanthropist, Shri Sanjeev Arora and— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 2, 2022
Educationist & Chancellor of LPU, Dr. Ashok Mittal take oath as AAP's Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab. pic.twitter.com/Fg2o9F6L7D
Tweets were shared on the official Twitter handle of the AAP.
Parliament में और बुलंद होगी आम आदमी की आवाज़! 🔥— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 2, 2022
Senior AAP Leader @raghav_chadha ने Rajya Sabha सदस्य की ली शपथ! pic.twitter.com/wGq0rxVfgH
