AAP’s Sanjeev Arora, Ashok Mittal and Raghav Chadha take oath as Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 2

The Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjeev Arora, Ashok Mittal and Raghav Chadha took oath on Monday as Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab.

Industrialist cum philanthropist, Shri Sanjeev Arora and



Educationist & Chancellor of LPU, Dr. Ashok Mittal take oath as AAP's Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab. pic.twitter.com/Fg2o9F6L7D — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 2, 2022

Tweets were shared on the official Twitter handle of the AAP.