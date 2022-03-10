AAP’s victory in Punjab extraordinary, but indictment of political establishment: Yogendra Yadav

Swaraj India president lists five key challenges that AAP may have to face after coming to power in Punjab

AAP’s victory in Punjab extraordinary, but indictment of political establishment: Yogendra Yadav

Swaraj India president and former AAP leader Yogendra Yadav. Tribune file

PTI

New Delhi, March 10

Swaraj India president and former AAP leader Yogendra Yadav on Thursday termed the Arvind Kejriwal-led party’s performance in Punjab “spectacular and extraordinary”, but said it’s more “an indictment” of the “entire political establishment” rather than the success of a party in the electoral battle.

Speaking to PTI, he said people of the state have given their mandate to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as it managed to present itself as the “only visible political alternative”.

He also listed five key challenges that the AAP may have to face after coming to power in the state, saying the party will have to understand “federalism and respect regional sentiments” as Punjab has always “detested” Central control and rejected the control of “Dilli Darbar”.

The AAP is ‘Dilli Darbar’ and it is controlled by Delhi, he said.

“Needles to say their success in Punjab is spectacular, extraordinary. The real question is whether it is the success of Aam Aadmi Party or the failure of the entire political establishment,” Yadav said.

For the last five years in Punjab, the AAP was a divided house with leaders deserting it and the party did not start any movement or any agitation or any protest, he claimed.

“It did not play the opposition for last five years. Yet, it has been voted to power. To my mind it shows, this is more an indictment on the political establishment which has taken the form of endorsement of the Aam Aadmi party,” he told PTI.

It’s a “vote of hope” for the AAP as people felt that “at least this newcomer” will be better than anyone else, he added.

When asked if the credit for the party’s performance in Punjab goes to its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Yadav said he has shown “tenacity and political wisdom”, and also held his party together to give an alternative in the state.

“To my mind it is primarily an indictment of the entire political establishment and AAP managed to present itself as the only visible political alternative and the people went for that.

“Kejriwal has shown tenacity, he has shown political wisdom and has held the party together to give an alternative,” he said.

Yadav, who have been one of the ardent critics of Kejriwal since his exit from the AAP in 2015, added, “I am not particularly sure of their (AAP’s) model of governance, I am not sure if there is.

“I mean as I always thought that Gujarat model of governance was not much of a reality, similarly I have doubts about Delhi model of governance,”

He said the AAP’s success in Punjab comes with “huge responsibility and challenge”

“Punjab has always detested central control. Dilli Darbar has been the nemesis of Punjab politics. For the last 500 years, they have never accepted the control of Dilli Darbar.

“The AAP is Dilli Darbar, it’s controlled by Delhi. So that should be the first challenge for them to understand federalism and respect regional sentiments, which they have so far not quite understood,” he said.

Yadav said the farmers’ movement against three farm laws created the ground on which the AAP has taken its march to victory but “their own understanding of agriculture and farming has been non-existent so far.”

“It’s an urban party, they don’t understand agriculture. So, understanding agriculture, farmers, their needs and their temperament is going to be the second challenge,” he said.

He said the AAP has been voted “more by Sikhs than Hindus” in Punjab which is one of the few minority states and the party will have to ensure that justice is done to the “sentiments and aspirations” of the minorities in the country.

“The AAP’s all politics has been a cloning of the BJP. They have peddled self soft Hindutva so far. So, would they be able to do justice to the sentiments and expectation aspirations of the minorities in the country. That is the third challenge,” he said.

Another challenge that the AAP would face will be on the front of finances after coming at the helm of affairs in Punjab as the party has made big promises during its poll campaign, he said.

“The party (AAP) has promised everything to everyone but Punjab is a state with huge deficit. In Delhi, they have more money than they know how to spend. They have dealt with the situations so far. In Punjab, they face exactly the opposite situation. So how would they handle that situation is the fourth challenge,” he said.

The fifth challenge before the AAP is to deal with the menace of “drugs and liquor” in Punjab.

“Punjab is sick and tired of that. But in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party has actually promoted liquor, far from controlling. And Bhagwant Mann is somewhat an odd ambassador for anti-liquor politics,” he said.

The AAP can emerge as the “next alternative” only if it surmounts these challenges, and if they don’t, the only role that the party will play in national politics in the long run is helping the BJP, he said.

“Punjabis are known to put their complete faith, so they reward you very handsomely and punish you very heavily,” he added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: AAP storms to power in Punjab, wins 90 seats, leads in 2

2
Punjab Election

Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Sukhbir, Bikram Majithia lose election

3
Punjab

'You bought votes, won't let you survive in Kapurthala': Defeated AAP candidate hurls abuses at Cong MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh

4
Punjab Election

AAP landslide buries Congress, Bhagwant Mann set to become Punjab CM

5
Trending

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose seat to Navjot Sidhu

6
Punjab

Punjab Election: Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

7
Nation

Uttar Pradesh LIVE election results 2022: 2nd term for CM Yogi as BJP marching towards victory with leads in over 200 seats

8
Punjab

Punjab Assembly poll 2022: Ahead of results, leaders speak out

9
Nation

Assembly poll results in five states today: Section 144 in Punjab to prevent crowds at counting centres

10
Nation

Uttar Pradesh EVM row: Varanasi ADM among three officials removed from poll duty

Don't Miss

View All
Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose chair to Sidhu
Trending

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose seat to Navjot Sidhu

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli
Patiala

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali-turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli

Capt Amarinder, Parkash Singh Badal trail from Patiala Urban, Lambi
Punjab Election

Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Sukhbir, Bikram Majithia lose election

Goa Election Results LIVE updates: Laxmikant Parsekar, Utpal Parrikar lead in counting of postal ballots
Nation

Goa Election Results LIVE updates: BJP could get support from three independents

Counting of votes for 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand begins
Nation

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Ruling BJP set to secure 2nd consecutive poll win but CM Pushkar Dhami loses Khatima

Manipur election 2022 LIVE updates: Counting begins for assembly polls, over 260 contestants await electoral fate
Nation

Manipur election 2022 LIVE updates: Manipur CM wins from Heingang seat; BJP secures 5 seats, JD (U) 3

Uttar Pradesh LIVE election results 2022: Term 2 for CM Yogi? Counting of votes to begins
Nation

Uttar Pradesh LIVE election results 2022: 2nd term for CM Yogi as BJP marching towards victory with leads in over 200 seats

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Fate of 1,304 candidates to be decided today as counting for 117 assembly seats begins
Punjab Election

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: AAP storms to power in Punjab, wins 90 seats, leads in 2

Top Stories

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Fate of 1,304 candidates to be decided today as counting for 117 assembly seats begins

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: AAP storms to power in Punjab, wins 90 seats, leads in 2

Leading: AAP 92, Congress 18, SAD 3, BJP 2, Others 2

It’s victory of the people, says AAP’s Bhagwant Mann

It’s victory of the people, says AAP’s Bhagwant Mann

Was speaking in an exclusive telephonic interview with The T...

You will see the change in Punjab in a month: Bhagwant Mann

You will see the change in Punjab in a month: Bhagwant Mann

The AAP CM candidate was speaking to people in Sangrur

Capt Amarinder, Parkash Singh Badal trail from Patiala Urban, Lambi

Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Sukhbir, Bikram Majithia lose election

These stalwarts fall by the wayside by the AAP tsunami

AAP landslide buries Congress, Bhagwant Mann set to be Punjab CM

AAP landslide buries Congress, Bhagwant Mann set to become Punjab CM

Big stalwarts trailing by huge margins shows public contempt...

Cities

View All

AAP wave sweeps Majha; party leads in 17 of 25 seats

Punjab Election Results 2022: AAP wave sweeps Majha; party leads in 17 of 25 seats

Majha brigade leaders Sukhjinder Randhawa, Tript Bajwa and Sukhbinder Sarkaria survive AAP tsunami

Amritsar: Result to decide fate of MC General House

GST team raids local businessman’s house

BSF seizes drone near border in Amritsar sector

Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Punjab Election: Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Which way will the wind blow?

Punjab Election results 2022: Which way will the wind blow?

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Bar Association writes to CJ on filling Judges' vacancies

Despite MC order, parking fee being imposed in Panchkula

Chandigarh Estate Office sells 8 sites for Rs 37.5 crore

After 1-year delay, Chandigarh MC to start process to set up new town and vending committee

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

Former Intelligence Bureau officer 'rapes' 17-year-old girl in Delhi's Karol Bagh

Centre to bring Bill in Parliament for unifying three MCDs, announcement of poll dates deferred

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Gurugram: Delhi man gets 10-year jail for raping, duping woman

‘You bought votes, won’t let you survive in Kapurthala’: Defeated AAP candidate hurls abuses at Cong MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh

'You bought votes, won't let you survive in Kapurthala': Defeated AAP candidate hurls abuses at Cong MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh

Assembly Poll 2022: It’s SAD vs Congress in Doaba likely

On counting eve, prayers & last-minute preparations

Sultanpur Lodhi braces for moment of truth

Nervous moments for candidates before Punjab poll results

PUNJAB DECIDES 2022: Fate of 175 candidates to be decided today

PUNJAB DECIDES 2022: Fate of 175 candidates to be decided today

PUNJAB DECIDES 2022: Security up ahead of counting of votes

Ludhiana: MBBS student returns from Kharkiv, praises Indian Government for help

Eight test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Burglars break into Samsung store in Sarabha Nagar Market, steal mobile phones worth Rs35 lakh

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali-turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli

Fire safety remains a concern in Patiala city

It's neck and neck in 8 Patiala segments

Rare surgery performed at Mata Kaushalya Hospital, Patiala

Bikram Majithia to watch poll results from Central Jail