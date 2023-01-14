Aashika Jain appointed new Mohali Deputy Commissioner

Mohali, January 14
Aashika Jain, a 2015 batch IAS officer, has been posted as new Mohali Deputy Commissioner. She replaced Amit Talwar, who has been transferred as Director, Sports and Youth Services, Punjab, in addition to Special Secretary, Planning.
Aashika Jain was posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Urban Development, Jalandhar.
Jain, a BA, LLB (Hons) from National Law University (2014), and Masters in Public Management from JNU, had earlier served as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Mohali in 2020.
She played a key role in the administration's fight against Covid pandemic in 2020-21.
Hailing from Ambala Cantt, Aashiika Jain bagged 74th rank in the UPSC exams in 2015 in her maiden attempt.
