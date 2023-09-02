Aashirwad beneficiaries await financial assistance

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, September 1

The beneficiaries of the state government’s Aashirwad scheme (Shagun scheme) are awaiting financial assistance of Rs 51,000 for the last six months in Muktsar district. Not even a single beneficiary registered after February 2023 has got the money.

Under this scheme, the state government provides an aid of Rs 51,000 for the marriage of a girl belonging to the SC, BC and economically weaker section (EWS) categories. According to norms, the bride, her father or a caretaker can apply to avail this scheme, which was launched to reduce child marriages.

Jagmohan Singh Mann, District Welfare Officer, Muktsar, said, “The financial assistance of Rs 51,000 is yet to be given to the beneficiaries registered after February. The beneficiaries are registered online after approval by a committee headed by the Additional Deputy Commissioner.”

