Abetment to suicide: Former Rajpura MLA Hardial Kamboj reaches police station to join probe, turned away

Aman Sood

Rajpura, January 31

High drama prevailed as former Rajpura MLA Hardial Kamboj, who is an accused in an abetment to suicide case, reached the police station along with his supporters to join the probe.

Following the Punjab and Haryana High Court order to join investigation, Kamboj today went to the Rajpura city police station.

The police had booked the Congress leader, his son and four others in November 2022, after Ramesh Sharma, who ran a news portal, died by suicide alleging harassment by the former MLA.

The victim had also accused son of former MLA, Nirbhai Singh Milty Kamboj of occupying his shop, and demanding Rs 30,000 per month.

Kamboj with his supporters reached the police station to join the probe, but the officers turned him away as the SHO was away. “I have come to the police station as per the order of the High Court, but they did not allow me to join the probe,” said the ex-MLA.

Rajpura SHO Rakesh Kumar said he was away to Chandigarh for official work and Kamboj had reached unannounced with Congress leaders and his supporters. “This is not a way to join investigation. We will summon him again,” he said.

