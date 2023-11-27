ABHA IDs must for patients, hospitals told

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, November 26

To get information about reliable clinical material available in the medical colleges for the purpose of proper training of MBBS, MD, MS students, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has told medical colleges to implement ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) ID registration system for patients seeking medical care in medical college hospitals.

The digital documentation of clinical material will go a long way in making valid assessment and also aid in the rating procedures of the medical colleges. Therefore, all colleges should provide appropriate infrastructure in their hospitals to facilitate ABHA ID generation to the patients seeking help in that hospital, reads a circular issued by the NMC to the medical colleges.

ABHA ID registration is aimed to streamline and enhance the documentation of clinical material through Health Management Information System (HMIS) data, providing reliable information on the clinical resources available in each medical college.

This initiative is not only going to elevate the standards of medical education but patient care also, said insiders in the NMC. They said many times, it was found that healthy people were rounded up to pretend to be sick during NMC inspections, so that teaching hospitals could show they have enough patients to provide clinical experience

to medical students.

