Abohar: 15 stolen engines recovered

Abohar: The police claimed to have recovered 15 stolen power engines from a canter on Wednesday. Questioning of Harmeet Singh and his brother, Kuldeep Singh, of Dhani Nayianwali revealed that they had stolen these engines from different tubewells and were going to dispose of these with the help of a mechanic, Gurmukh Singh. A case has been registered. OC

Two held for murder

Abohar: The Khuiyansarwer police have arrested Sandeep Singh and Manish Kumar for the murder of Paramjit Kumar, an automobile service station operator. Sarabjit Singh, brother of the deceased, alleged that Paramjit had multiple injuries, which indicated that he was killed. The investigation indicated that the duo had a brawl with Paramjit at a fair last month. OC

Drug peddler nabbed

Abohar: The police have seized 700 gm of opium, 10 kg of poppy husk and drug money of around Rs 8 lakh from Kanshi Ram of Bhagsar village. A case was registered against him at the Wahabwala police station under the NDPS Act. A three-day custody of the accused has been granted by a court. OC

AIKM starts 2-day convention

Muktsar: The All India Kisan Mahasabha (AIKM) on Wednesday started a two-day convention in Malout. Farm leaders under the leadership of Ruldu Singh Mansa discussed issues pertaining to the farming community. Mansa said they held discussions on MSP, payment to sugarcane growers and compensation for crop losses. TNS

Sakhi Centres at hospitals

Chandigarh: To provide facilities to women in distress, the Social Security, Women and Child Development Department has established ‘Sakhi-One Stop Centres ‘at the government hospitals. The spokesperson said the victims of violence could now avail medical, legal and psychological counselling, besides free food and a safe place to stay. TNS

Assn members meet minister

Chandigarh: Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO met with members of the National Federation of the Blind and the Blind Persons’ Association. He assured them that the government would take up their issues, including sport facilities for blind players, jobs and pension. Appointment of a Disability Commissioner was also discussed in the meet. TNS

Sadhu found murdered

Abohar: Chetan Das who hailed from Bhakhranwali village was found murdered on Wednesday. IO Hanuman Ram said the sadhu had been living in the village for the past 25 years. On Wednesday morning, villagers found his body at the gate of his hut. OC

Youth dies by suicide

Abohar: Manish of Ahuja Colony ended his life on Wednesday by reportedly consuming poisonous tablets. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.