Abohar: 3 injured in firing over land dispute

Abohar, June 29

Three persons were injured in firing over a land dispute in Bahadur Khera village, 20 km from here on Friday. The victims, who had come to the village from Gidderbaha to irrigate their land, were admitted to the Civil Hospital here after the incident.

Satinder Singh, his uncle Baldev Singh and nephew Gurjant Singh, all under treatment, said that they live in Gidderbaha and their land is in Bahadur Khera. They had a dispute over this land with their relatives and had also lodged a complaint with the police regarding the same.

As per the victims, when they came to water their fields, their relatives fired about eight shots at them without any provocation and fled. ASI Kuldeep Singh said a case had been registered under the Arms Act against unidentified persons.

