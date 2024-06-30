Abohar: 3 injured in firing over land dispute

Abohar, June 29
Three persons were injured in firing over a land dispute in Bahadur Khera village, 20 km from here on Friday. The victims, who had come to the village from Gidderbaha to irrigate their land, were admitted to the Civil Hospital here after the incident.
Satinder Singh, his uncle Baldev Singh and nephew Gurjant Singh, all under treatment, said that they live in Gidderbaha and their land is in Bahadur Khera. They had a dispute over this land with their relatives and had also lodged a complaint with the police regarding the same.
As per the victims, when they came to water their fields, their relatives fired about eight shots at them without any provocation and fled. ASI Kuldeep Singh said a case had been registered under the Arms Act against unidentified persons.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indcredible: Men in Blue edge out South Africa in cliffhanger to clinch second T20 WC title
Kohli announces T20I retirement | Bumrah player of the tourn...
Five Army men swept away in Ladakh river
Tank gets stuck while crossing Shyok
Water scarcity increases dependence on tubewells
Free power, cess waiver prompt farmers to draw underground w...