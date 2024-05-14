Abohar civic body takes action against bus stand encroachers

Abohar, May 13
As the temporary encroachers in the recently renovated bus stand appeared to be adamant despite warnings and legal action, the municipal corporation team conducted a special campaign on Monday and took possession of the belongings of the erring people.
The drive was carried out by a team that was led by sanitary inspectors Jaswinder Singh and Kartar Singh.
MC officials said the corporation has not yet signed the contract for the shops in the bus stand. Despite this, some people have opened their shops there. A few days ago, their goods were seized. Later, Deputy Commisioner Senu Duggal gave permission to the shopkeepers to set-up stands behind the bus stand. But gradually, they set up their shops in the bus stand itself causing inconvenience to passengers.
Taking cognisance of the complaints from commuters, she instructed the MC staff to take immediate action.
