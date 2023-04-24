Abohar Civil Hospital without gynaecologist

Raj Sadosh

Abohar, April 23

The Abohar Civil Hospital, which ranked second in a recent survey conducted in over 12 sub-divisional civil hospitals of the state, has been without any gynaecologist. Interestingly, the hospital was also categorised as an Adarsh one in 2017.

Patients coming from far-flung villages are a harried lot as the only specialist doctor in the hospital has been on leave from April 5 to May 18. Dr Bhawna Paruthi is the only female pathologist in the hospital. The hospital, which usually witnesses three or four caesarean cases per day, has seen none in the past 15 days.

Pregnant women say that they have to visit private hospitals and pay almost Rs 20,000 for a caesarean section.

The hospital staff say the authorities concerned have been informed about the situation and urged to either make recruitment or depute specialists from some other institute.

In 2010, then health minister Laxmi Kanta Chawla had got Rs 2.5 crore sanctioned under the Health Mission scheme for the construction of a separate maternity ward but it is now being looked after by paramedics and nursing staff.

In June 2022, ortho-related surgeries of children could not be done as anaesthesia immunisation machine was defunct. Earlier, manypatients had to get ultrasound scans done from private labs as the machine at the Civil Hospital remained defunct for a month.

In September 2022, MLA Sandeep Jakhar and Mayor Vimal Thatai informed then health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra about the shortage of doctors, medicines, etc.