Abohar councillors protest over regular power outages

Abohar, June 3

Four councillors of the Municipal Corporation along with some consumers today protested over power outages that had affected supply of drinking water in the Nai Abadi area for the last eight days.

Speaking for the protesters, social activist Vipan Sharma said that for the last eight days, there has been no water supply in their area because when it is time for the water works staff to release water at night, the PSPCL authorities cut off electricity supply. When power supply is available in Nai Abadi, electricity supply goes off in the water works. Facing a heatwave, hundreds of people had to roam for water. There must be proper coordination to ensure water supply, he said.

Meanwhile, MLA Sandeep Jakhar also reached the PSPCL division office and discussed the problem with Sr Divisional Engineer Sandeep Kumar Sokhal. The latter assured necessary steps to improve the situation that was caused due to some technical snags.

The MLA said that he will meet Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann soon to resolve some technical problems related to water and sewerage, besides payment of dues to the PSPCL. He also said that a proposal to upgrade the water storage tanks and transformer will also be taken up with CM Mann.

