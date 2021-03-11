Abohar: Coveted award for former PM Manmohan Singh

Our Correspondent

Abohar, May 26

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh will be honoured with prestigious Anuvrat Puraskar. Sanchay Jain, president, Anuvrat Vishwa Bharati Society, said this was the top award of the Anuvrat movement.

The award will be given to Dr Manmohan Singh soon for simplicity and purity in personal life and for his constructive contribution in upgrade of moral and human values. As many as 26 distinguished persons, including former PM Gulzarilal Nanda, Dr Atmaram, Jainendra Kumar, Shivaji Bhave, LK Advani, Shivraj Patil, TN Seshan and Prakash Amte, have been honoured with the Anuvrat Puraskar.

Acharya Tulsi had founded the Anuvrat Andolan after Independence and its aim was to motivate citizens to experience real freedom by adopting restraint, purity and non-violence in their lives.