Abohar drug peddler convicted under NDPS, assets frozen

Abohar, June 19

Police personnel from Abohar today stormed into Ghuriana village, 23 km from here, to freeze the assets of one Mahal Singh who had been sentenced under the NDPS Act.

SSP Pragya Jain, DSP Arun Mundan and Abohar City-2 police station in-charge Maninder Singh were also present in the village to monitor the action.

Police said that the action was taken in connection with a case registered on April 29 under Sections 18, 29/61/85 of the NDPS Act at City-2 police station in Abohar. Out of the property frozen, 23 marla, 7 kanal land (worth Rs 5,77,000) and a Maruti Suzuki Brezza car (worth Rs 7 lakh) were in his own name. Apart from this, 10 kanal, 15 marla land (valued at Rs 7,76,000) was in the name of his wife Sarabjit Kaur, 12 kanal, 4.1 marla land (valued at Rs 8,80,000) in the name of his mother Kulwant Kaur and 17 kanal, 1.6 marla land (valued at Rs 12,34,000) was in the name of his son Updesh Singh.

According to police, 3.5 kg opium was recovered from accused Mahal Singh on April 29, 2022.

On investigation, it was revealed that he had allegedly purchased the said property illegally and registered some properties in his own name and some in the names of his family members.

The properties have been frozen under Section 68-F (2) of the NDPS Act after obtaining approval from the Competent Officer of the Finance Department of the Government of India.

The SSP said that similar action will be taken against more drug traffickers in the near future and no drug trafficker will be spared.

