Abohar farm fire turns logs, vehicles to ashes

Our Correspondent

Abohar, May 20

A fire erupted out of a stack of wheat straw in Patti Taja village, 15 km from here, yesterday. The fire engulfed stacks of wood and vehicles parked in the neighbouring cattle shed. However, no cattle was present in the shed at the time of the incident.

Sunil Kumar, the owner of the shed, said he was informed about the logs of wood in his shed catching fire. He rushed to the spot and found that along with the wood, three trolleys parked in the shed had been burnt to ashes.

About 2 quintals of sacks were also burnt. A harvesting combine and a threshing machine that were parked in an adjoining garage were saved.

According to Kumar, owners of some fields near his complex had set fire to wheat straw, sparks of which hit his cow shed. He urged the administration to investigate the matter and take appropriate action.

Fire Department staffer Devkaran said teams of the department reached the spot and immediately extinguished the fire with the help of two vehicles.

The fire could have led to a major accident as the site of the incident is near a residential area.

