Abohar farmers to gherao Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi tomorrow

Our Correspondent

Abohar, August 27

On the 12th day of their stir, hundreds of farmers today marched towards the District Collectorate, removing the barricades, demanding re-construction of the Ferozepur Feeder canal and release of sufficient water in the Gang Canal from the Ferozepur headworks.

Farmers entered the city with tractor trolleys and gheraoed the District Collectorate from all sides. They announced that a protest against the Bhagwant Mann government would be launched in New Delhi on Tuesday. They would leave for the Capital tomorrow to gherao the party’s national convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal .

#Abohar #Arvind Kejriwal #Ferozepur