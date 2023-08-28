Abohar farmers to gherao Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi tomorrow

Abohar, August 27
On the 12th day of their stir, hundreds of farmers today marched towards the District Collectorate, removing the barricades, demanding re-construction of the Ferozepur Feeder canal and release of sufficient water in the Gang Canal from the Ferozepur headworks.
Farmers entered the city with tractor trolleys and gheraoed the District Collectorate from all sides. They announced that a protest against the Bhagwant Mann government would be launched in New Delhi on Tuesday. They would leave for the Capital tomorrow to gherao the party’s national convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal .
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shobha yatra: Wary of violence, Nuh residents choose to remain indoors today
Locals fear outsiders may create trouble
As Haryana’s Nuh burns, watch Neeraj Chopra invite Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem under India flag in this beautiful click after javelin throw final
Pakistan's Arshad Nadem made a final attempt in 6th round wi...
Neeraj Chopra scripts history yet again, becomes first Indian to win gold medal in World Athletics Championships
Chopra has now become only the second Indian -- after legend...
PM Modi: Global framework must to ensure ethical use of AI, counter crypto threat
B20 MEET Says imbalance in supply of critical minerals, rare...
Lunar south pole blows hot, cold: 60°C difference in 8 cm
50°C on surface, -10°C under it