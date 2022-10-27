Abohar: Four killed in accidents

Our Correspondent

Abohar, October 26

Four persons, including a father-son duo and a seven-year-old, have died in three road accidents.

Bhup Ram Nayak (50) and his son Jindal Parkash (22) died, while his wife Birma Devi (48) and nephew Raja Ram (19) were injured when their motorcycle collided with a car near Bhukarka village last evening.

Reportedly, one of the front tyres of the car burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

A case has been registered against the driver in this connection.

Dalbir Singh died when a jeep reportedly hit his motorcycle last evening near Nathawali village on the Hanumangarh road.

In the third incident, a seven-year-old boy, Jashan, died while his father Arvind Kumar and mother Renu were injured when a truck reportedly hit their motorcycle today.