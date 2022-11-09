Abohar: Four stolen bikes recovered

Our Correspondent

Abohar: The police have recovered four motorcycles that were allegedly stolen by Thalu and Baldev Tota of Dutaranwali village from different places. A case was registered under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC on Sunday. Manish Kumar of Subhash Nagar complained that he had parked his bike outside a marriage palace in Dutaranwali from where it was stolen. The police said four bikes were recovered from the suspects. OC

Hotel employee electrocuted

Abohar: A 23-year-old youth working at a local hotel died of electrocution on Monday night. The deceased, Guddu Gautam of Uttar Pradesh, was rushed to the Civil Hospital by his colleagues. Doctors declared him brought dead and his body has been kept in the mortuary of the hospital for a post-mortem. His relatives have been informed. OC

39-year-old dies by suicide

Abohar: A 39-year-old, Monu, reportedly ended his life by suicide in an under-construction house in Uttam Vihar Colony near Nai Abadi here on Tuesday. The deceased was found hanging from a ceiling fan and he had reportedly written names of some people on a wall blaming them for the suicide. His body was shifted to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem. OC

Muktsar dengue count 122

Muktsar: As many as 73 dengue cases were reported in Muktsar district in the past fortnight. The district had 49 dengue cases till October 22 and the number has now reached 122. The maximum cases have been reported from Malout town, a hotspot of dengue last year too. TNS

4 of family drown in canal

Ferozepur: Four members of a family drowned in the Rajasthan Feeder Canal near Ghallkhurd village. One of the deceased, Jasminder Singh (33), “deliberately” drove their car into the canal with a motive to commit suicide. The other occupants were identified as his daughter Gurleen Kaur (11), his brother Harpreet Singh and Harpreet’s daughter Agam (11). “We have started a probe and the bodies will be sent for a post-mortem,” said DSP Sandeep Singh.

