 Abohar: Four stolen bikes recovered : The Tribune India

In brief

Abohar: Four stolen bikes recovered



Our Correspondent

Abohar: The police have recovered four motorcycles that were allegedly stolen by Thalu and Baldev Tota of Dutaranwali village from different places. A case was registered under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC on Sunday. Manish Kumar of Subhash Nagar complained that he had parked his bike outside a marriage palace in Dutaranwali from where it was stolen. The police said four bikes were recovered from the suspects. OC

Hotel employee electrocuted

Abohar: A 23-year-old youth working at a local hotel died of electrocution on Monday night. The deceased, Guddu Gautam of Uttar Pradesh, was rushed to the Civil Hospital by his colleagues. Doctors declared him brought dead and his body has been kept in the mortuary of the hospital for a post-mortem. His relatives have been informed. OC

39-year-old dies by suicide

Abohar: A 39-year-old, Monu, reportedly ended his life by suicide in an under-construction house in Uttam Vihar Colony near Nai Abadi here on Tuesday. The deceased was found hanging from a ceiling fan and he had reportedly written names of some people on a wall blaming them for the suicide. His body was shifted to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem. OC

Muktsar dengue count 122

Muktsar: As many as 73 dengue cases were reported in Muktsar district in the past fortnight. The district had 49 dengue cases till October 22 and the number has now reached 122. The maximum cases have been reported from Malout town, a hotspot of dengue last year too. TNS

4 of family drown in canal

Ferozepur: Four members of a family drowned in the Rajasthan Feeder Canal near Ghallkhurd village. One of the deceased, Jasminder Singh (33), “deliberately” drove their car into the canal with a motive to commit suicide. The other occupants were identified as his daughter Gurleen Kaur (11), his brother Harpreet Singh and Harpreet’s daughter Agam (11). “We have started a probe and the bodies will be sent for a post-mortem,” said DSP Sandeep Singh.

#abohar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

2
Chandigarh

2 youngsters killed, girl seriously injured in road mishap; were on way from Chandigarh to Phagwara

3
Business

India to begin outperforming world peers in a decade: Morgan Stanley

4
Business

India indebted to former PM Manmohan Singh for economic reforms: Nitin Gadkari

5
Amritsar

SGPC president polls: Sukhbir Badal urges Bibi Jagir Kaur to withdraw from contest, 'respect panthic sentiments'

6
Trending

Is it UFO? Is it water tank? Man’s hilarious conversation over mistaking ‘pani ki tanki’ for UFO in smog-filled Delhi goes viral

7
Nation

Education not business to earn profit, tuition fees shall always be affordable: Supreme Court

8
Punjab

Suspend Amritsar police commissioner, Partap Bajwa tells Punjab CM Mann; demands action against Excise officials too

9
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

10
Nation

India, Russia resolve to expand economic cooperation as Jaishankar holds talks with Lavrov in Moscow

Don't Miss

View All
Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

Pakistan police officer gets Rs 100 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire; bank freezes his ATM card
World

Pakistan police officer gets Rs 100 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire; bank freezes his ATM card

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world’s tallest building
World

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world's tallest building Burj Khalifa

I was kidnapped by begging mafia, they gave me injection that made me blind, my fingers were cut, says 24-year-old UP man
Nation

I was kidnapped by begging mafia, they gave me injection that made me blind, my fingers were cut, says 24-year-old UP man

Top News

Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president

Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president

Polls 104 votes against Bibi Jagir Kaur’s 42

Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India

Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India

President Draupadi Murmu administer the oath of office to Ju...

DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks

DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks

Among others, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance take ...

Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister

Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister

The decision to issue the ordinance taken at a cabinet meeti...

UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis

UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis

It will no longer be mandatory to publish research papers pu...


Cities

View All

Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president

Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president

Youth shot dead over land dispute in Amritsar

Teacher attacked in Tarn Taran school, case filed after 4 days

'Guru Nanak united humanity by removing evil of caste discrimination'

Unscrupulous elements fire gunshots in Chheharta

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Bathinda district emerges as medicare hub of south Malwa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Projects Gathering Dust: Disposal of 40 booths bridge too far for Chandigarh MC

Projects Gathering Dust: Disposal of 40 booths bridge too far for Chandigarh MC

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires

GMCH-32 may again halt treatment as Punjab owes Rs 4 crore

4 of family booked for assaulting woman cop in Chandigarh

Panchkula: Slum dwellers of Rajiv, Indira colonies to get 40 square yard units

If AAP comes to power in MCD, mountains of garbage will disappear from Delhi in 5 years: Manish Sisodia

If AAP comes to power in MCD, mountains of garbage will disappear from Delhi in 5 years: Manish Sisodia

After earthquake strikes Nepal, Delhiites poke memes on yet another jolt after pollution in national capital

Ex-boyfriend pushes insurance company employee to death from office building in Noida

Arvind Kejriwal to meet AAP leaders today to discuss strategy for MCD polls

At 354, Noida AQI remains in ‘very poor’ category

Armed men storm dera, make away with ~1.5-kg gold, cash

Armed men storm Dera Harkhowal, make away with Rs 1.5-kg gold, cash

Stressed, student hangs self at NIT in Jalandhar

Jalandhar MC notice to company for 'casual work' on ICCC project

Neglect of Kala Sanghian Drain raises dengue scare

Project to four-lane Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road okayed: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Minister inaugurates much-awaited legacy waste bioremediation project in Ludhiana

Minister inaugurates much-awaited legacy waste bioremediation project in Ludhiana

Man shot at in Samrala over old enmity, critical

Gursimran Mand gets his escort vehicle back

2 weeks after attack on brother-sister duo, Sidhwan Bet police book three

Rs 2.17-cr vertical garden project kicks off in Ludhiana

SIT to probe smuggling of liquor from Punjab to poll-bound Gujarat

SIT to probe smuggling of liquor from Punjab to poll-bound Gujarat

Respiratory illnesses on the rise as smog engulfs Patiala district

Patiala MC panel meeting to take up key projects today

Patiala: Play ‘Gadhe Ki Baraat’ leaves audience in splits

Six posts of Senior Medical Officer filled in Patiala district