Abohar lad tops in ICSE Class X exam

Abohar, May 15
A local boy, Raghav Goyal, has topped the ICSE Class X exam in Punjab by securing 99.6 per cent marks. The results of the exam were declared yesterday.
Assumption Convent School Principal Sr Elsa Maria congratulated Raghav and offered him sweets in the presence of his mother Malika, father Karan Goyal and grandmother Kanta Goyal.
