Abohar man kills wife after argument

Abohar, June 19

In Gurusar Modia village of Sriganganagar district, a man killed his wife with an axe last night.

Investigating official Krishan Kumar said that when police reached the spot, Veerpal Kaur (38) was lying soaked in blood on the cot inside her house while her two children, aged 13 and 10, were crying there. Later, DSP Prateek Meel also reached there to investigate.

A case was registered on the statement of the deceased’s brother Bittu, who accused Veerpal’s husband Kuldeep Singh (42) of murder.

According to the police, Veerpal Kaur, a resident of village Saravansar, was married to Kuldeep Singh, a cattle herder, about 18 years ago. Kuldeep was reportedly addicted to alcohol.

At around 11 pm, the couple started arguing over Kuldeep’s alcohol-related issues. Meanwhile, both the children fell asleep. At around 12 am, Kuldeep went into the room, brought a sharp axe and attacked Veerpal who was lying on the cot. The children woke up hearing her shouting and screaming. When the children raised an alarm, the neighbours came running. A neighbour Amarjeet Singh informed the police about the incident.

The body was handed over to Veerpal’s parents after post-mortem examination in government hospital here.

