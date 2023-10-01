Abohar: Man nabbed for attempt to rob cash van

Abohar, September 30
The police have arrested a person who allegedly tried to rob a bank cash van driver at Gobindgarh village about 8 km from here.
Angrez Singh, driver of the van, informed the local police that when he reached near T-Point Gobindgarh on September 28, a masked man wearing a cap in the car behind him, pointed a pistol and told him to hand over the cash lying in the vehicle.
Meanwhile, the security guard of the van returned after refilling cash in the ATM and challenged the miscreant on which he drove away in his car and was seen moving towards Kundal village.
After initial investigation, the police today arrested Manpreet Singh, a resident of Kundal village, and registered a case against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.
