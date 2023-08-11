Abohar Mayor, 39 Congress councillors join saffron party

Raj Sadosh

Abohar, August 10

Abohar Municipal Corporation (MC) Mayor Vimal Thatai and 39 other councillors today quit the Congress and joined the BJP during the first visit of its state chief Sunil Jakhar to the city.

Jakhar given first-aid BJP state chief Sunil Jakhar complained of uneasiness after a two-hour roadshow in Abohar. His supporters immediately provided him first-aid

Medical experts said it happened due to fatigue triggered by hot and humid weather. Later, he was taken to his residence at Panjkosi village

Jakhar, a three-time MLA and former Gurdaspur MP, was welcomed by hundreds of people. Several former chiefs and members of the zila parishad, district planning board, panchayat samiti and market committee also joined the BJP.

Sushil Siyag, former head of the Sarpanch Union, and Balbir Singh Danewalia, ex-chairman, District Planning Board, said if the issue of Hindu-Sikh would not had been raised to prevent Jakhar from becoming the Chief Minister in place of Capt Amarinder Singh, the Congress would not had seen such a debacle.

The Congress has won 10 times from the Abohar Assembly segment, of which eight times the winners belonged to the Jakhar family.

