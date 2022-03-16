Abohar: Missing vendor's body found

Our Correspondent

Abohar: The body of Mohinder Kumar Gumber (40), who had gone missing on Saturday, was found in Malukpura canal today. Volunteers of the Nar Sewa Narayan Sewa said the body was recovered during a search near Diwankhera village. Gumber’s family said he was upset due to financial losses he suffered during the lockdown in the wake of the pandemic. OC

Pistols, cartridges seized

Abohar: The police have arrested a person with two automatic pistols and three live cartridges. The accused has been identified as Varinder Kumar Sihag (24), a resident of Sukhchain village, on Abohar-Seetogunno Road. The accused claimed that the weapons were delivered to him by Parveen Bishnoi, Ankit Kankad and Akshay Delu, a few days ago. The accused has been booked under the Arms Act.