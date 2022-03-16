Abohar: Missing vendor's body found

Abohar: The body of Mohinder Kumar Gumber (40), who had gone missing on Saturday, was found in Malukpura canal today. Volunteers of the Nar Sewa Narayan Sewa said the body was recovered during a search near Diwankhera village. Gumber’s family said he was upset due to financial losses he suffered during the lockdown in the wake of the pandemic. OC
Pistols, cartridges seized
Abohar: The police have arrested a person with two automatic pistols and three live cartridges. The accused has been identified as Varinder Kumar Sihag (24), a resident of Sukhchain village, on Abohar-Seetogunno Road. The accused claimed that the weapons were delivered to him by Parveen Bishnoi, Ankit Kankad and Akshay Delu, a few days ago. The accused has been booked under the Arms Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Bhagwant Mann swearing-in LIVE updates: Khatkar Kalan all decked up as Mann to take oath as Punjab CM
10,000 policemen deployed | Traffic on Ropar-Balachaur road ...
Ambala IAF officers to join 'accidental' missile firing probe
Nothing but a case of accidental firing, says US | Pakistan ...
'New Covid variant emerging', experts advise caution
The new variant is a mix of Delta and Omicron
India taking up Russian discounted oil offer will not be US sanctions violation: White House
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was addressing her dai...
Militant killed in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar
Search operation turns into an encounter when the militants ...