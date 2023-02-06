Abohar: One arrested for minor's rape

Our Correspondent

Abohar: The police have arrested 20-year-old Karan Soni, alias Divyansh, who allegedly raped a minor girl in Sriganganagar after contacting her on Instagram. He allegedly made obscene videos, clicked photos and forced the victim to steal four gold rings, three gold chains and Rs 50,000 from her house. OC

Trader receives extortion call

Abohar: Miscreants posing as Hrithik Boxer and Anmol Bishnoi have been demanding extortion money from Parul Goyal, a local businessman. The police said a case has been registered against an unknown person. Two associates of Boxer were recently arrested by the police for making extortion calls to a doctor. OC

Man dies by suicide

Abohar: A 35-year-old man reportedly ended his life by hanging himself from a tree in an in Chak 7-Z village Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Gurpreet Meghwal who belonged to Mohla village and had been working as a truck driver. OC

330-kg poppy husk seized

Abohar: The police on Saturday raided a house in Chamarkhera village near the Abohar-Sadulshehar road and seized 330-kg poppy husk that was stacked in 20 bags. No one was found inside and a case was registered naming Pala Ram Bishnoi, alias Satpal, the owner of the house, under the NDPS Act. Inspector Raghubir Singh said efforts were on to nab the peddler. OC

Rs 12 cr heroin found near IB

Fazilka: Troops of the 55th Battalion of the BSF found 2.256 kg of heroin worth over Rs 12 crore in the international market near Sadiqi border outpost in Fazilka district in the wee hours of Sunday. The troops observed three packets lying in a field in Gharumi village. One packet was opened and upon checking, contraband was recovered from the packets.

