Abohar: Rajasthan farmers join protest

Our Correspondent

Abohar, August 23

Farmers from Rajasthan have extended their support to Bharti Kisan Union (Rajewal) and sat on a dharna near Gumjal village on the Abohar-Sriganganagar Road.

As the protest entered second week, farmers burnt an effigy of Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and raised slogans against the government. Kisan Sangharsh Samiti spokesman Subhash Sehgal slammed the Punjab Government over its silence on providing relief to farmers whose cotton crop had got damaged due to whitefly attack in Abohar.

SP (D) Gurbinder Singh Sangha said the BKU leaders didn’t agree to hold a meeting with the district administration.

