Abohar: Residents attend Dasehra function

Our Correspondent

Abohar, October 5

All roads leading to the Dasehra ground, a part of the Government Senior Secondary School here, wore a festive look as shopkeepers and residents on Wednesday decorated the buildings with colourful lights.

Seasonal vendors, who occupied the central verge of the old Tehsil Road, Civil Hospital Road and adjoining area, enjoyed brisk sales.

The prime attraction for the citizens was a procession that carried the tableau of episodes of the Ramayana. The Ramlila artistes were warmly greeted on their way to the ground.

#abohar