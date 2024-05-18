Abohar residents protest against Ghubaya’s son

Raj Sadosh

Abohar, May 17

There was a massive protest against former Fazilka MLA Davinder Singh Ghubaya in the Seed Farm village which is considered a stronghold of the Ghubaya family. Most of the residents belong to Ghubaya’s Rai Sikh community. The video of the protest during the visit of the former MLA last evening went viral today.

This was the first election meeting arranged by the village sarpanch in support of Congress candidate and former MP Sher Singh Ghubaya.

The activists of Seed Farm Abadkar (settlers) Sangharsh Committee led by president Sandeep Singh protested against Ghubaya and raised slogans against Congress also. They chased Davinder’s car and forced him to leave.

Sandeep said that the settlers of Seed Farm have been staging a sit-in (dharna) for the past five months but till date, no leader has listened to their demands.

He said that they had submitted a memorandum signed by 500 residents to the former MP requesting the Central and state govt that 25 acre land that they have been cultivating for the past 60 years should not be acquired to construct a bypass for the highway but none listened. Then they demanded compensation for the acquired land but Sher Singh Ghubaya failed to get the demand approved.

#Abohar #Fazilka #Sikhs