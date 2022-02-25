Abohar student recounts ordeal in Ukraine

Raj Sadosh

Abohar, February 24

Two students — Hina Soni and Yuvraj Bhadoo — returned to Abohar safely two days ago from Ukraine. Both are MBBS students at National Medical University in Ukraine.

Hina said she had to travel 1,500 km by train from Labib to board a flight. During this, she did not see any war-like situation, she even went shopping for some time. She had to pay double the airfare to come to India from Ukraine. Earlier, air tickets from Ukraine to New Delhi cost $300, but this time she had to pay $600.

Harjinder Singh, son of retired school principal Gurcharan Singh, is also stuck in Ukraine. Gurcharan said he spoke to his son over phone. Though Harjinder said he was fine, today’s developments have made the family tense.

Raju Vij of Nanak Nagari said his daughter Diksha is also doing MBBS there. “I spoke to her on phone today, she said Indian Embassy officials had shifted Indian students from there to another safe place,” he said.

#ukraine crisis