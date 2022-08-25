Abohar: Three booked for raping girl

Our Correspondent

Abohar, August 24

A case has been registered against three persons for raping a girl.

The victim, a resident of Khairthal village, had come in contact with Balkaran Singh through Facebook. Balkaran reportedly offered her work in a movie and called her to Sriganganagar on August 14.

The victim said two persons —Nirmal Singh and Jaskaran Singh— joined them at a hotel. The trio reportedly got her drunk and raped her. She lodged a complaint on August 18.